Man rescued from Scarborough house fire caused by 'smoker's materials'
A man was rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital after escaping a house fire in Scarborough.
The man, aged in his 20s, was led to safety from the heavily smoke-logged house by fire crews who were using breathing apparatus.
Fire crews extinguished the blaze using a hose reel, which had badly damaged the bedroom where the fire began and ventilated the property using a large fan.
Firefighters from Scarborough, Filey, and Robin Hood's Bay responded to the fire on Victoria Park Avenue at about 11.30am on Saturday October 16.
The man was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and was later taken to hospital.
The fire service said they believe "smoker's materials" initially started the fire in the bed.