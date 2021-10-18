Man rescued from Scarborough house fire caused by 'smoker's materials'

The man, aged in his 20s, was led to safety from the heavily smoke-logged house by fire crews who were using breathing apparatus.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze using a hose reel, which had badly damaged the bedroom where the fire began and ventilated the property using a large fan.

Firefighters from Scarborough, Filey, and Robin Hood's Bay responded to the fire on Victoria Park Avenue at about 11.30am on Saturday October 16.

Fire crews were called to the incident over the weekend.

The man was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and was later taken to hospital.