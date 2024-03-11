Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It happened at the junction of St Thomas Street and Castle Road at 1pm on Monday February 19.

The suspect is described as around 5ft 10in tall, and he was wearing a black waterproof coat with the hood up, and dark coloured trousers.

The victim was unhurt.

Police are appealing for witnesses about a violent incident in Scarborough.

Police are appealing for information and seeking any witnesses to the incident or anyone who can identify the aggressor.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected], or call 101, select option 2 and ask for David Hinchliffe.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.