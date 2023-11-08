Man wanted by police in connection with Scarborough burglary arrested
A man wanted in connection with a Scarborough burglary has been arrested.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Nov 2023, 10:56 GMT- 1 min read
Andrew Pickering, 36, was wanted following a burglary in the Scarborough area earlier this year.
Last month, North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information about him (reference 12230047086).
Police say he has now been arrested and is in custody.