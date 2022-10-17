Man with links to Scarborough found dead as police appeal to find family

North Yorkshire Police are urging the public for their help to find the man's family.

Victor Garek, 66, was found dead at his home in York on Sunday October 16, officers said.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Garek’s death.

However, North Yorkshire Police have been unable to identify any details of the 66-year-old’s family and are now urging the public to help.

He is known to have previously lived in the Scarborough area.