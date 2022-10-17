Man with links to Scarborough found dead as police appeal to find family
North Yorkshire Police is appealing on behalf of the Coroner's Office to help find the family of a man with links to Scarborough who has died.
By George Buksmann
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Victor Garek, 66, was found dead at his home in York on Sunday October 16, officers said.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Garek’s death.
However, North Yorkshire Police have been unable to identify any details of the 66-year-old’s family and are now urging the public to help.
He is known to have previously lived in the Scarborough area.
The Coroner's Office is appealing for anyone who believes they are related to Mr Garek, or can offer contact details of a relative, to email Annette Laycock at [email protected]