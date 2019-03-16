Manager Steve Kittrick and assistant Chris Bolder depart Scarborough Athletic

Manager Steve Kittrick and his assistant Chris Bolder have been relieved of their duties by Scarborough Athletic.

The Boro board acted after Saturday's 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Stalybridge Celtic.

First-team coach Steve Roberts will step in as interim manager, helped by senior players, though the club are actively encouraging potential candidates to get in touch.

Chairman Trevor Bull said: "Steve is leaving the club in a much better place than when he arrived.

"We have been successful over the past three years, reaching cup finals, play-offs and having a promotion.

"He has instigated some fantastic times at the football club. I want to thank Steve and Chris for all they have done for Scarborough Athletic.

"Since the end of last year our form hasn't been great, we have decided that we want to move the club in a different direction next season and we want to start making preparations for that now.

"Steve Roberts will take over as manager in the interim and he will be supported by his senior players.

"The decision isn't a knee jerk reaction to the defeat against Stalybridge, this is something we have agonised over for a number of weeks.

"We haven't given up on this season, we are still in there with a chance of the play-offs and we will give that everything we have as a club.

"We are going to be asking for applicants to get in touch, we have nobody waiting in the wings.

"Every applicant will be judged on their merits and we will decide as a board who is the best person to take this football club forward."

Anybody wishing to apply for the post should email club.secretary@scarboroughathletic.com