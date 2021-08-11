Man's body recovered from Throxenby Mere in Scarborough
A man's body has been recovered from the water at Throxenby Mere in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police and other emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 5pm yesterday afternoon (August 10).
The body of a man in his 50s was discovered in the water at Throxenby Mere.
The man’s family have been informed and are receiving specialist support from the police.
Low Road, which goes around the mere between the end of Lady Edith’s Drive and Red Scar Lane junction, was closed whilst emergency crews remained at the scene and reopened at 9.20pm.
A police spokesperson said: "Anyone with information that could assist the sudden death inquiry are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference NYP-10082021-0306 when providing details."