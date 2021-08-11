Man's body recovered from Throxenby Mere in Scarborough

Throxenby Mere in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police and other emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 5pm yesterday afternoon (August 10).

The body of a man in his 50s was discovered in the water at Throxenby Mere.

The man’s family have been informed and are receiving specialist support from the police.

Police had a road closure in place whilst emergency crews were at the scene.

Low Road, which goes around the mere between the end of Lady Edith’s Drive and Red Scar Lane junction, was closed whilst emergency crews remained at the scene and reopened at 9.20pm.