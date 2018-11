A road in Scarborough has been closed after a void appeared beneath the road.

Market Way has been closed after a void was found below the concrete carriageway slab at the side of Scarborough Market Hall.

There may be a second void nearby where the road is showing signs of structural failure.

Highways and Yorkshire Water are investigating the cause and will determine what repair work needs to be done.

Last week, a void had also appeared on Forge Valley Road, causing the road to close.