The stricken vessel, 69 nautical miles out to sea, was also taking on water and struggling against the weather.

Storm Corrie was raging, with a six-metre swell and a force 10 north-westerly wind.

Fortunately, the crew of four managed to repair the engine and the lifeboat returned to base.

Scarborough's offshore lifeboat (archive photo by Dave Barry).

The lifeboat launched at 2.45am on Monday and returned at 9am.

Guard vessels are used to protect oil and gas platforms and other installations at sea, making sure other vessels keep clear.