Mayor seeking bail for crimes against crockery

The Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, Cllr Joe Plant, is facing a stretch in jail, for crimes against crockery.

The Mayor has confessed to hoarding dirty cups in the Mayor’s Parlour at the Town Hall in Scarborough and will be sentenced along with other high-profile ‘criminals’ on Thursday. However, in a charitable twist, the judge and jury will be hospice service provider, Saint Catherine’s, which is running its second annual fundraising Jail and Bail event.

Cllr Joe Plant, Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough said: “Saint Catherine’s is a truly wonderful organisation that has helped thousands of people in our local communities over the years so it’s a cause that is very close to my heart. When I was approached to take part in the humorous Jail and Bail initiative, I didn’t have to think twice.

“I’m hoping to raise at least £1,000 and I’m calling on residents, businesses and organisations throughout the borough, fellow councillors and council staff to donate to this very worthy cause online via my JustGiving page.”

The Mayor and other local ‘crooks’ will arrive at Saint Catherine’s Hospice on Throxenby Lane, Scarborough, to be sent down by the ‘judge’. They will then be transported by prison van to the former jail in the town’s Dean Road. Once behind bars they will spend the day, taking part in prison related activities until they each raise enough money to be bailed at the end of the day.

Saint Catherine’s Hospice Fundraiser, Debbie Kay, said: “We’re thrilled the Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough and other high-profile supporters are taking part in Jail and Bail, which is on its way to becoming a firm favourite in our annual calendar of fundraising events.”

The hospice provides care to around 3,000 patients and their families a year across a 1,600 square mile area. It relies on the generosity and support of local communities to continue to provide services free of charge.

Donations to support the Mayor’s stint as part of Jail and Bail can be made via his JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/the-mayor-scarborough-borough-council or via www.saintcatherines.org.uk/events/jail-and-bail