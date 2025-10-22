McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K wins for Scarborough duo Harry Butterworth and Annie O’Sullivan

From left, runner-up Will Anderson, formerly of Scarborough AC, winner Harry Butterworth (Scarborough AC) and third-placed Ben Wales (City of Hull AC), celebrate their success at the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K on Sunday. Photo by Richard Ponter

Scarborough Athletic Club’s Harry Butterworth and Annie O’Sullivan claimed victory in the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K race men’s and women’s races respectively on Sunday morning.

Participants and spectators of all ages and abilities lined Scarborough’s scenic coastline on Sunday morning, for a day of running, community spirit and fundraising, for the McCain Yorkshire Coast events.

One of the region’s most-loved annual running events - on Sunday morning saw the McCain Yorkshire Coast return, but this time organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All in partnership with Scarborough Athletics Club.

Previously delivered wholly by the club, Run For All and SAC continue to work together, sharing the same commitment to provide high quality events to those of Scarborough and the wider running community.

Annie O'Sullivan, left, was first female to the finish line for the 10K in an impressive time of 37:41, pushed all the way by runners-up Sarah Platten (Elswick Harriers( and Lindsey Welburn (New Marske) who clocked impressive times of 39:00 and 39:01 respectively. Photo by Richard Ponter

Setting off from Scarborough Spa, runners enjoyed the scenic route along the coast, passing landmarks including Scarborough Castle, the Freddie Gilroy sculpture and North Bay beach before heading back to the Spa to cross the finish line.

Participants received brilliant support from start to finish, as supporters lined the route, with the finish line a buzz of excitement as loved ones greeted runners as they made their way along the home stretch.

In the men’s 10K race, Butterworth triumphed with a time of 33:56.

Former Scarborough AC runner Will Anderson, who is now with Belgrave Harriers, took second place in 34:12, followed by Ben Wales who took third place in 34:44.

Supporters give high-fivers to runners as they make their way around the course at the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K. Photo by Richard Ponter

Scarborough AC’s O'Sullivan was first to the finish line for the 10K in an impressive 37:41 in the women’s race and was pushed all the way by runners-up Sarah Platten and Lindsey Welburn, who clocked impressive times of 39:00 and 39:01 respectively.

In the men's 5K race, David Cass crossed the finish line first with an impressive 17:18.

Michael Wright followed shortly after with a time of 17:22, followed by Hayden Husband in 17:30.

Bridlington Road Runners' Evie Lakes took on the 5K winner title in an impressive 18:55.

Scarborough Athletic Club members who helped organised the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K alongside Run For All. Photo by Richard Ponter

This was closely followed by Emma Brookshaw with 19:35 and Nia Jackson with 20:02.

Jillian Moffatt, Regional President, McCain GB&I, said: “It was fantastic to see so many participants and spectators out in force during this year’s McCain Yorkshire Coast events.

"A huge well done and congratulations to the runners, and thank you to Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All and Scarborough Athletics Club for organising such a brilliant event.”

More than just a day of running, the day also highlighted the incredible communities in and around the town, from running clubs, volunteer and schools, with all areas showing their support.

The Fun Runs followed later in the day, with families taking part in an uplifting display of energy, determination and enjoyment, and offering a more accessible experience for runners of all abilities.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Run For All, reflecting on the day, said: “A huge well done and thank you to all participants who joined us for the McCain Yorkshire 10K, as well as the 5K and Fun Run editions.

"It’s been a fantastic day of running and fundraising for participants of all abilities and ages and Run For All are proud to have taken over responsibility for the delivery of this event.

“The enthusiasm and support from everyone involved, from the participants to the many spectators, sponsors, partners and volunteers, all ensured the day was a great success.”

This event is supported by McCain, Scarborough A.C and Vantage Motor Group.

BBC Radio York is the official media partner for the event.

Those wishing to enter next year, are encouraged to visit www.runforall.com and register interest now.