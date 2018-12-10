Memorial service marks anniversary of one of Scarborough’s worst disasters at sea

The 64th anniversary of one of the worst disasters in Scarborough lifeboat’s history was marked at an annual memorial service at St Mary’s Church.

Three crew died when the ECJR lifeboat overturned in the south bay in a bad storm on December 8, 1954.

Rev Richard Walker and Rev Pam Jennings in the vestry.

Every year since then, the anniversary of the tragedy has been commemorated by a church service remembering Jack Sheader, John Cammish and Frank Bayes in particular but also other lifeboat crew who have perished at sea.

They include Frank Dalton, who died in a horrific accident in tumultuous seas on December 9, 1951.

The service was jointly conducted by Rev Richard Walker and Rev Pam Jennings.

At the end, Pam formally handed over her role as lifeboat chaplain to Richard.

The service was attended by the deputy mayor, Cllr Dilys Cluer, and her consort, Chris Phillips; a large contingent of Scarborough RNLI crew and other personnel; many sea cadets; and Filey Fishermen’s Choir, who performed for the congregation.