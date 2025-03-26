Mia Morris scores four in Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s’ 6-0 win at York RI

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s earned a 6-0 win at York RI

​Scarborough Ladies FC U14s travelled to York RI and ran out comfortable 6-0 winners.

It was a dominant display from the Scarborough girls who limited the physical home team to very few scoring opportunities.

Anna Donbavand opened the scoring early on latching on to a through-ball running clear to finish past the keeper and Mia Morris doubled the lead with some neat footwork and a fine finish to make the half-time score 2-0

In the second half girl of the game Morris ran the show in midfield for Boro and added another three goals to her tally.

Morris also provided a fine assist to set Sophie Overfield free to run the length of the opposition half and finish past the keeper to complete the scoring.