Michael Coulson's delight at Scarborough Athletic record

Striker Michael Coulson is delighted to be back in the Scarborough Athletic record books after netting the club’s 1,000th league goal on Saturday.

Coulson nipped in to round the Marine keeper with eight minutes left on the clock to wrap up a 2-0 win on Saturday and carry Boro past the 1,000-goal milestone in just 451 games.

He follows on from Dave Thompson, who scored the first goal back in 2007, Ryan Blott, the scorer of the 100th and 500th and Scott Phillips, who bagged the 250th.

“I read something about it earlier in the week, but when it came to the game I completely forgot about it,” he said.

“It is nice to get back into the records again though.

“The last time I managed something like that was when I was the youngest player to play for Scarborough FC. Ged Dalton broke that record the season after.

“It is good to be able to follow on from Thommo and Blotty as well because they are also local lads.”

It turns out that the all-important goal was one of the easiest that Coulson has scored thanks to a huge mix-up between visiting keeper Germane Mendes and his defence.

Coulson added: “If it was a grass pitch then the ball would have run straight into the keeper’s arms.

“Some players don’t realise that the ball holds up a touch on our surface and that let me in.

“I’m not going to complain about it.”

Coulson is now switching his attentions to Saturday’s big home game against fellow high-flyers Gainsborough Trinity.

“Obviously we are happy with how things are going because we are top of the league,” he added.

“Saturday will be another test for us because Gainsborough were one of the better teams we have played against this season.

“We scraped a 1-0 win at their place earlier this season and they’ll be coming to try and put that right.

“Teams tend to lift their games when they come and play at our place because they are in front of big crowds, but we want to be turning it into a fortress, making sure that we make it as hard as possible for them to get anything from the game.”

