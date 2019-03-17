Michael Coulson: Scarborough Athletic players will get behind Steve Roberts

Michael Coulson has underlined that Scarborough Athletic's experienced players will get right behind interim boss Steve Roberts.

Coulson has been asked by Roberts, alongside Tom Morgan and Dave Merris to help out following the departure of Steve Kittrick and his assistant Chris Bolder.

And the Boro attacker is keen to play his part both on and off the pitch to help the club to achieve their Evo-Stik play-off ambitions.

"There are a few senior lads, like myself, Morgs, Mez, Kev Burgess and Wally (James Walshaw), who have been there and have picked up lots of experience in the game," he said.

"Steve will obviously be making the decisions, but we will all be there to bounce ideas off and help out in any way we can.

"As Steve has said, it is a time now for pulling together and making sure that this season doesn't pass us by.

"It isn't nice what has happened to Steve Kittrick and Chris Bolder, football is a cruel game.

"I've been in it for a number of years and I've seen managers come and then go, that part of it isn't very nice.

"We probably let Steve Kittrick down throughout the season, the manager takes the blame, but it isn't always his fault.

"Football is funny, it is a profession that can change so quickly, especially after the great season we had last time out and the great start we had to this campaign.

"We have to move on now though and look at what lies ahead of us. I'm sure Steve Kittrick will be as delighted as anyone if we can book a place in the play-offs at the end of the season."

With Coulson looking to take a step into the management side of the game in future, he feels that having the chance to help out will only aid his cause.

He added: "In the long-term I want to be involved in coaching, management or upstairs at Scarborough Athletic because it is a club close to my heart and I do think I have a lot to offer.

"I've still got a good few years in me yet though, it can become difficult when you are juggling roles, so at the moment I'll focus on playing.

"At the same time I'm very happy to help the club out."

Having worked under a number of different bosses in the past, Coulson is hoping that the Boro board opt for a younger, hungry manager to take them forward in the future.

"Whoever gets the job, I'll be there to play my part in any way that I can," he said.

"There will be loads of applicants for the job, I'm sure that the board will sit down, take their time and make the right decision.

"Personally, I'd like to see a young, hungry manager take charge and bring in some fresh ideas to get us playing football in the right way.

"It will just be a case of seeing what happens though, but at the moment, we have to focus on getting ourselves in the play-offs."