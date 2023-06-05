Missing 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy from Scarborough have now been found
The 12-year-old girl and the 13-year-old boy who were reported as missing from Scarborough today (June 5) have been found safe and well.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
North Yorkshire Police had launched an urgent appeal as Harmonie was reported missing by her family just after 11.30pm on June 4 after she left her home address in Seamer with a friend, while Jayden had not been seen by his family in Eastfield since last night.
But thankfully, police have confirmed they have now been found.