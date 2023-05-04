Missing 69-year-old woman from Staxton, near Scarborough, found safe
A woman who went missing from her home in Ryedale has been found.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th May 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
Last night (May 3), North Yorkshire Police urgently appealed for sightings of the 69-year-old woman who had gone missing from Staxton, near Scarborough (reference NYP-03052023-0548).
She was found at 9.30am this morning - cold and wet, but safe - and is being brought home.
Officers would particularly like to thank residents who responded to the initial appeal for information overnight.
Their calls proved absolutely crucial in focusing the search and helping to find her.