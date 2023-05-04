Last night (May 3), North Yorkshire Police urgently appealed for sightings of the 69-year-old woman who had gone missing from Staxton, near Scarborough (reference NYP-03052023-0548).

She was found at 9.30am this morning - cold and wet, but safe - and is being brought home.

Officers would particularly like to thank residents who responded to the initial appeal for information overnight.

