News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
1 hour ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
1 hour ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
2 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
3 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
3 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters

Missing 69-year-old woman from Staxton, near Scarborough, found safe

A woman who went missing from her home in Ryedale has been found.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th May 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read

Last night (May 3), North Yorkshire Police urgently appealed for sightings of the 69-year-old woman who had gone missing from Staxton, near Scarborough (reference NYP-03052023-0548).

She was found at 9.30am this morning - cold and wet, but safe - and is being brought home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers would particularly like to thank residents who responded to the initial appeal for information overnight.

The missing 69-year-old woman from Staxton has been found.The missing 69-year-old woman from Staxton has been found.
The missing 69-year-old woman from Staxton has been found.
Most Popular

Their calls proved absolutely crucial in focusing the search and helping to find her.

Related topics:StaxtonScarboroughRyedaleNorth Yorkshire Police