Missing 81-year-old may have links to Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington as police continue search

Police are continuing a search for a missing 81-year-old man who may have links to Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 10:01 BST
Ronald was last seen at 3.53pm on Thursday September 14 entering Huddersfield Train Station.

He is 81, around 4'11, of small build and has grey hair around the back and sides, bald on top.

He has a few gaps in his teeth.

Since Ronald was reported missing, officers have been working closely with his loved ones to understand where he might have travelled to.

It is believed he may have links to Bridlington, Whitby and Scarborough, although officers are not ruling out that he may have travelled elsewhere.

While officers are continuing to review CCTV from locations of significance, they are also working with colleagues from other forces to ensure everyone is on the look out for Ronald so we can help him return to his family safe and well.

Anyone with information about Ronald’s whereabouts should call 101 quoting 1013 of 16/09/2023.

