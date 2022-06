North Yorkshire Police said the 73-year-old man was found this morning after last being spotted getting off a train and heading into Malton at 10am on June 20.

Officers were concerned for the man's welfare and launched an urgent public appeal in an attempt to locate him.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal. The missing 73-year-old Scarborough man has been found safe and well."