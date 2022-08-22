News you can trust since 1882
Missing man brought to safety after large police search on cliff tops near Scarborough

A missing man has been brought to safety after a large search by North Yorkshire Police near Scarborough.

By George Buksmann
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:36 am

Officers from Scarborough, Eastfield and Filey alongside the Coastguard searched camp sites and cliff tops in Cayton Bay on Sunday August 21.

A plane from the National Police Air Service was also used during the search on Sunday afternoon when it began to get dark.

North Yorkshire Police said a man in his 30s was found safe and well and will now receive the support he needs.

The missing man has been found following a large police search. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)
