Missing man brought to safety after large police search on cliff tops near Scarborough

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Scarborough, Eastfield and Filey alongside the Coastguard searched camp sites and cliff tops in Cayton Bay on Sunday August 21.

A plane from the National Police Air Service was also used during the search on Sunday afternoon when it began to get dark.

North Yorkshire Police said a man in his 30s was found safe and well and will now receive the support he needs.