Missing man brought to safety after large police search on cliff tops near Scarborough
A missing man has been brought to safety after a large search by North Yorkshire Police near Scarborough.
By George Buksmann
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:36 am
Officers from Scarborough, Eastfield and Filey alongside the Coastguard searched camp sites and cliff tops in Cayton Bay on Sunday August 21.
A plane from the National Police Air Service was also used during the search on Sunday afternoon when it began to get dark.
North Yorkshire Police said a man in his 30s was found safe and well and will now receive the support he needs.