Missing man in Cayton Bay area found safe and well
A man who was missing in the Cayton Bay area has been found safe and well by police.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 9:08 am
Updated
Monday, 13th September 2021, 9:12 am
The man, Neville, was reported missing by his family last Friday morning when he did not return to his accommodation after leaving to buy milk.
Police searched the area assisted by Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team.
He was later found safe and well outside of the search area.