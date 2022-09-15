Missing man who attempted to walk from Scarborough to West Yorkshire without his medication found safe by police
A vulnerable missing man who had attempted to walk from Scarborough to his home in West Yorkshire has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police said the man, from Mirfield in West Yorkshire, has been found safe after he was reported missing from Scarborough last week.
A multi-agency operation was launched when the 26-year-old left family in Scarborough more than 10 days ago without his prescribed medication, clothes, keys or bank card.
However, officers have now confirmed that he has been found safe and well.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police thanked the public for their efforts supporting the missing person appeal, which has now been withdrawn.