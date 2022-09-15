North Yorkshire Police said the man, from Mirfield in West Yorkshire, has been found safe after he was reported missing from Scarborough last week.

A multi-agency operation was launched when the 26-year-old left family in Scarborough more than 10 days ago without his prescribed medication, clothes, keys or bank card.

However, officers have now confirmed that he has been found safe and well.

The missing man has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...