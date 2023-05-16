News you can trust since 1882
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Missing Scarborough schoolgirl, 11, found 'safe and well' after police search

A Scarborough schoolgirl who went missing on the Yorkshire Coast has been found, police have confirmed.

By George Buksmann
Published 16th May 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 08:03 BST

North Yorkshire Police said the 11-year-old girl was last seen on Monday afternoon (May 15) in Scarborough.

In an update yesterday evening, officers said a member of the public alerted them after seeing an appeal and confirmed that the girl has now been found safe and well.

The missing girl has been found safe and well, police confirmed.The missing girl has been found safe and well, police confirmed.
