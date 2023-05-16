Missing Scarborough schoolgirl, 11, found 'safe and well' after police search
A Scarborough schoolgirl who went missing on the Yorkshire Coast has been found, police have confirmed.
By George Buksmann
Published 16th May 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 08:03 BST
North Yorkshire Police said the 11-year-old girl was last seen on Monday afternoon (May 15) in Scarborough.
In an update yesterday evening, officers said a member of the public alerted them after seeing an appeal and confirmed that the girl has now been found safe and well.