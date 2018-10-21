MND suffer Jason Liversidge's triple world record attempt

Inspirational motorneurone disease sufferer Jason Liversidge will be attempting three world records on Friday.

The former Scarborough College student came up with the “outrageous idea” to achieve the fastest distance over a mile in an electric wheelchair last year.

Jason's latest challenge will be completed on Friday from 10.30am. Picture by Kevin Greene

On Friday October 26, he will be hoping to set the record for the fastest electric wheelchair, the fastest electric wheelchair over a standing mile and the fastest zero to 60 mph in an electric wheelchair under five seconds.

Specialist vehicle firm Indra have worked with Jason to create a bespoke wheelchair that he will complete his record attempt in.

The world record attempt was scheduled to be completed on Tuesday October 16 but unfortunately had to be rescheduled due to a technical issue with one of the motors.

However, Jason did not let the opportunity pass by and completed another amazing feat by being the first official passenger in a shed, doing 102.810 mph at Elvington Airfield, York.

The upcoming challenge will be added to his long list of amazing feats which have included abseiling of the Humber bridge more recently, abseiling into the 110-ft deep Lancaster Hole.