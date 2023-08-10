Moped and tools stolen in garage burglary at Commondale, near Whitby
The garage was broken into in the early hours of Monday August 7 and a moped and multiple tools stolen.
The moped has since been recovered nearby, but severely damaged.
North Yorkshire Police officers are now asking for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
They’d particularly like to speak to any residents in the area who may have captured footage of any suspicious activity on doorbell cameras or CCTV.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email [email protected] – you can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Hayley Turner.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230147171.