More guests announced for massive sci-fi weekend - where to get tickets

Three more guests - all comic book artists - have been announced for Sci-Fi Scarborough at the Spa next month.

Richard Piers Rayner, Lee Bradley and Liam Shalloo have been added to the list of guests for the event which runs from April 6 to 7.

Richard began his professional comic career in 1988, illustrating for DC Comics and Marvel Comics. His works include Hellblazer, Swamp Thing, L.E.G.I.O.N., Doctor Fate, and Doctor Who. His most notable work is Road to Perdition, which was adapted into a film in 2002, starring Tom Hanks, and directed by Sam Mendes.

Lee is a UK based freelance illustrator that works within the comics industry. He has worked on a variety of comic book properties including Spider-man, Transformers, Transformers Animated, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Middle Eastern comic book The '99. Along with the Transformers How-to-Draw Guide.

Lee is a Lucasfilm accredited artist.

He started out his career by working as a colourist on the various Transformers titles (G1, Transformers Animated, Beast Wars) for IDW Publishing and tie-ins for the live action movie for Titan Publishing and Harper Collins.

Since then he has worked on various Comic Books, Trading Card and merchandise projects including; Spider-Man, Doctor Who, GI-Joe, Godzilla, X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy and The Avengers.

Outside of comics, he has worked on a lengthy list of video games, over almost every console of the past decade.

Event co-organiser Steve Dickinson “The final pieces of the SFS guest jigsaw fall into place, and it’s three artists of absolute quality, we are very happy with the eight guests and 5 comic book artists that are joining us next month at The Spa, where we will geek beside the seaside once more.”

For tickets visit www.scifiscarborough.co.uk or the venue www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or in person from the venue box office or Mojo’s Music Café on Victoria Rd, Scarborough with no booking fees. Tickets will also be available on the weekend at the event box office.