More rail strike misery for Yorkshire in May

Rail union RMT has announced another 24-hour strike as part of a long-running dispute over the role of train guards.

The industrial action will affect Northern services in Yorkshire on Wednesday May 9 and a limited timetable is likely to be running.

Staff have walked out several times over the past two years and the issue is now Britain's longest industrial dispute.

They are objecting to plans to reduce the number of guards on services and switch to a driver-operated system.

Why is more not being done to end strike action on Yorkshire's railways?

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said:

“Yet again the intransigence of private rail companies operating in England over the key issue of the guard guarantee means that we have no option but to announce further strike action in the separate disputes on Arriva Rail North, Greater Anglia and South Western Railway.

“With RMT members protesting outside Parliament today we are drawing attention to the ludicrous situation that means we are able to reach agreements in Wales and Scotland on the guard guarantee but not on a raft of key franchises in England. If it’s good enough for Wales and Scotland to put rail safety first then it should be good enough for the rest of Britain.

“We have long detected the dead hand of the Government interfering to stop us reaching negotiated settlements in the current disputes and it’s about time Chris Grayling stopped playing politics with passenger safety and started taking the issue seriously.

“RMT remains available for genuine and meaningful talks in each of these disputes.”

Rail strikes explained

