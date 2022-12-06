A motorcyclist was hurt in accident at Sandsend last night.

Police say the the injuries suffered by the man in his late 30s, from the Saltburn area, are not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident happened at around 3.55pm on Monday December 5 and a stretch of the A174 was closed in both directions until around 8.20pm with local diversions in place.

This was to allow the rider to receive treatment from ambulance and air ambulance crews and for the motorcycle to be safely recovered.