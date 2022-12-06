Motorcyclist hurt after losing control on wet road at Sandsend, near Whitby
A motorcyclist was injured after losing control on a wet road at Sandsend last night, in an incident which saw the road closed to traffic at East Row Bridge.
Police say the the injuries suffered by the man in his late 30s, from the Saltburn area, are not believed to be life-threatening.
The incident happened at around 3.55pm on Monday December 5 and a stretch of the A174 was closed in both directions until around 8.20pm with local diversions in place.
This was to allow the rider to receive treatment from ambulance and air ambulance crews and for the motorcycle to be safely recovered.
North Yorkshire Police thank residents and motorists for their patience and understanding while the emergency services responded to the incident.