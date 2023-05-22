News you can trust since 1882
Motorist seriously injured following collision with train at level crossing near Pickering

The driver of a car has been seriously injured following a collision with a train at a level crossing in Newbridge near Pickering.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd May 2023, 08:42 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the scene at a level crossing on Yatt's Road just after 2pm on Sunday, May 21.

North Yorkshire Police said the driver of the car had sustained serious injuries.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area while emergency services attended the incident.

The driver of a car has been seriously injured following a collision with a train in Newbridge near Pickering
