The incident happened at about 12.30pm today (January 12) and involved a brown Ford C-Max travelling towards Whitby and a white Citroen van travelling towards Pickering.

The two occupants of the Ford were taken to hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the van was uninjured.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to speak to TS Mark Patterson or TC Richard Clarke, quoting the incident number NYP-12012023-0173.

The A169 is currently closed at Goathland following a two-vehicle collision

As of 4.30pm, traffic is being diverted through Goathland village.