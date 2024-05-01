Mountain biker suffers suspected spinal injury high on North York Moors
A mountain biker was stretchered into an ambulance after suffering a suspected spinal injury high on the North York Moors National Park.
Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue team was called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust to the incident at Shunner Howe at 12.04pm on April 29.
Sixteen mountain rescue team members attended and after an initial assessment and treatment, the male mountain biker was packaged onto a team stretcher before been carried to the roadside for evacuation to definitive medical care in an ambulance.
