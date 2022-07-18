Mountain rescue team attended three calls near Scarborough this weekend

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team attended three incidents over the weekend.

On Saturday July 16, at 12:17pm, Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain rescue team were called to an incident at Wilton Height in Dalby Forest.

The team were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to a 48 year old female who had fallen from her bike on a track adjacent to Dalby Forest and had sustained an ankle injury.

After establishing her location 10 team members were deployed who assessed her injuries, splinted her leg and transported her by car to her husband’s car on the edge of the forest.

He then drove her to A&E for definitive medical care.

in total 10 team members were deployed for two hours.

Also on Saturday at 3.00pm in Scarborugh's North Bay. while filming with Actions Have Consequences two team members witnessed a lady fall from a step at the top of the slipway at North Bay.

They assisted her back to her feet and treated her for superficial grazes to her legs and one elbow.

After a period of observation she left in the care of her daughter (and two very well behaved dogs).

On Sunday July 17 at 6.18pm the team was called by North Yorkshire Police.

A couple and their two dogs walking a circular route taking in the Cleveland Way had called 999 to say the lady in the party had become significantly unwell and was unable to continue. Despite being well prepared the couple suspected she was suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration.

They were located on the Cleveland Way long distance path just North of Ravenscar.

Once on scene they found the lady was laying in limited shade and she was able to describe her condition and symptoms leading up to the call.

After a period of rest while she took on additional fluids and was walked slowly to a waiting team vehicle who then drove the party back to their car at Ravenscar.

The lady then felt well enough for her husband to drive them all back to the local holiday cottage where they were staying with advice on actions to be taken should her condition deteriorate.

15 team members were deployed for two and three quarter hours, though not all were needed as the lady was able to walk out from the find site and did not need a stretcher carry.

A statement on Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team's Facebook page said: "We do not normally comment on incidents, and there is NO criticism on the couple.

"These were experienced and well equipped walkers carrying what they believe to be sufficient food and fluids for both them and their dogs.

"They had walked the route before and they had planned to stop at a popular cafe mid-way through the walk for additional refreshment but unknown to them, when they started, the cafe was closed through staff illness.

"They also called for help at the right time and took all the right actions.