Mountain Rescue team called out in early hours after man falls down embankment in Danby near Whitby

Not long after midnight on Wednesday (February 22), Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team were contacted by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service with a request to assist their crews who were en route to a report of a man who had fallen down an embankment on the North York Moors near to Danby Head.

Two double-crewed team Land Rovers were sent whilst other members set off to the incident using their own vehicles.

The first mountain rescue Land Rover arrived shortly after a Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedic and the casualty was located a few minutes later, approximately 20-feet down an embankment not far from the roadside.

He was assessed by the paramedic and a team member and was warmed up with a hot drink and wrapped up in a mountain rescue casualty bag.

As he was unable to move, he was then lifted onto a rescue stretcher before being carried by team members up to the top of the embankment using a rope system

