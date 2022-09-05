News you can trust since 1882
Mountain Rescue team called to two incidents in less than two hours near Whitby

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team was called to help rescue two people in the space of just 90 minutes on Friday September 2.

By Louise Perrin
Monday, 5th September 2022, 9:45 am
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 10:12 am
Members of Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team sprang to help Yorkhire Ambulance Service near Sneaton
The first call was received at 1.45pm from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust to assist with the rescue of a person with a lower leg injury on a remote path near Beck Hole, Goathland.

The team were called by The Yorkshire Air Ambulance who also attended.

Team members assisted the helicopter crew to carry the injured person a short distance to the helicopter.

SMRT were called to an incident at Beck Hole on Friday afternoon

Whilst debriefing from the incident, at 3.12pm, the team received another call from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust to assist with the rescue of a person with a lower leg injury in woodland to the north of Sneaton.

Team members used the Bell stretcher and wheel to transport the injured person to a waiting ambulance.

Thirteen team members were deployed for almost four hours across the two incidents.

