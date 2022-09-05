Mountain Rescue team called to two incidents in less than two hours near Whitby

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team sprang to help Yorkhire Ambulance Service near Sneaton

The first call was received at 1.45pm from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust to assist with the rescue of a person with a lower leg injury on a remote path near Beck Hole, Goathland.

The team were called by The Yorkshire Air Ambulance who also attended.

Team members assisted the helicopter crew to carry the injured person a short distance to the helicopter.

SMRT were called to an incident at Beck Hole on Friday afternoon

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst debriefing from the incident, at 3.12pm, the team received another call from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust to assist with the rescue of a person with a lower leg injury in woodland to the north of Sneaton.

Team members used the Bell stretcher and wheel to transport the injured person to a waiting ambulance.