Mountain Rescue Team conduct four hour search for missing woman in Snainton, Scarborough

The call was received at 8.23pm on Thursday December 15.

The team deployed hill parties and vehicles to search roads, paths and wooded area around the village.

A spokesperson for SMRT said: “After close to four hours searching without result the police stood us down pending any further information becoming available.

"We are pleased to hear that the lady was found safe and well outside of our search area in the early hours of the morning.

"We had 20 team members deployed or on standby.”

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue works in cooperation with the police and other emergency services to relieve suffering and distress amongst persons affected by accidents or natural hazards on the North York Moors, Dalby Forest, Yorkshire Wolds, or anywhere else they are needed.

