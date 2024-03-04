Mountain rescue team helps paramedics with injured woman in Hole of Horcum, near Pickering
A woman who suffered a leg injury in the Hole of Horcum needed the help of the Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue team to get her to the roadside, nearly a mile-and-a-half away.
They were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of a woman with a lower leg injury in the Hole of Horcum at 10.35am on Saturday March 2.
An ambulance crew was with the casualty but requested the mountain rescue team’s assistance to evacuate to the roadside.
The lady was placed in a team casualty bag with a heat blanket before being carried to the Saltergate hairpin so she could be taken for medical treatment.
Sixteen mountain rescue team members and three team vehicles were deployed for just over two hours at the Hole of Horcum, one of their accident hotspots.