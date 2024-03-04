Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of a woman with a lower leg injury in the Hole of Horcum at 10.35am on Saturday March 2.

An ambulance crew was with the casualty but requested the mountain rescue team’s assistance to evacuate to the roadside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lady was placed in a team casualty bag with a heat blanket before being carried to the Saltergate hairpin so she could be taken for medical treatment.