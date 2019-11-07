Mountain Rescue Team respond to lady and her dog ‘stuck’ in ravine below Falling Foss waterfall, Whitby

Image: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team

The team were contacted by North Yorkshire Police yesterday afternoon (Wednesday November 6) at 3.35pm to the incident near Whitby.

The lady's partner guided volunteers to the site where it was determined that the dog had taken a vertical tumble into the valley bottom. The lady had remained at the top of the drop reassuring the dog.

A spokesperson from Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team said: "We escorted the lady to safe ground and a team member lowered himself to the dog.

"Once we determined the dog was uninjured we walked it down the stream bed to easier ground and ultimately reunited it with relieved owners.

"Saving lives in wild and remote places."