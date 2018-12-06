MPs for Scarborough borough to back Theresa May's Brexit plan

The MPs representing the borough of Scarborough are voting in favour of Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

MP for Scarborough and Whitby Robert Goodwill and Filey MP Kevin Hollinrake have said they will back the Prime Minister’s vision for the UK’s future outside of the EU in the so-called meaningful vote on Tuesday December 11.

Mr Goodwill said: “I honestly believe that the Prime Minister has delivered a workable and acceptable deal.

“We will control our own borders and end free movement once and for all.

“We will no longer send substantial sums of money to the EU so we can spend more on our priorities, like investing in our long term plan for the NHS.

“We will leave the Common Agricultural and Fisheries Policies, becoming an independent coastal state once again.

“We will take back control of our laws, ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in the UK.

“We will keep people safe against crime, terrorism and other threats by working closely with European countries.

“We will protect the integrity of our United Kingdom by ensuring there is no hard border either on the island of Ireland or down the Irish Sea. Most importantly, outside the Customs Union, we will have the freedom to strike bilateral trade deals around the world.”

Mr Hollinrake added: “I’m very much going to back the deal, not doing so would create a lot of uncertainty that businesses could really do without.

“It’s not perfect, ideally there will be a complete break and more clarity on the issue of the backstop but we need to be realistic and this deal is one that ends free movement and secures no hard border.”

Mr Hollinrake also added that it will be “unlikely” to strike a better deal, should Parliament reject the current one.

Dozens of MPs across all parties, including some Conservatives, expressed their hostility towards the plan saying it does not go far enough to protect the interests of the UK outside of the EU.

Mr Hollinrake admitted that getting the deal through Parliament will be “possible but tough”.

Alternatives to the current deal could include a no deal Brexit, a general election or a second referendum.