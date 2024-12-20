Mum and teacher Alyssa Spivey has created a Christmas window with a difference at her Scarborough home

Alyssa Spivey works on her Christmas window art (Credit: Richard Ponter)

Mum and teacher Alyssa Spivey has taken Christmas window dressing to a new level. The seasonal scenes are hand-drawn and bespoke.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s take a look through the bay window of her home in Grange Avenue, Scarborough, which Alyssa shares with driving instructor partner Andy Lyons and their children Austin, eight, and Eden, six.

Among the baubles, angels, Santas, Sainbury’s gnomes, bows, stars, Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman and elves there is Marcus Rashford… hang on. What’s the England and Old Trafford star doing among the seasonal sketches?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Austin is all about the football and he supports Manchester Utd,” said Alyssa who has worked at Braeburn School, Eastfield, for five years.

Alyssa Spivey in front of the Christmas window of her home in Scarborough (Credit: Richard Ponter)

In the right-hand side window is a drawing of Taylor Swift, the chart-topping superstar.

“Eden is a musical child and plays Top of the Pops with Alexa constantly. She goes to Devan Kellett’s performance school and Devan does an impersonation of Taylor and now she’s Eden’s favourite.”

The centre of the big bay window at the front of the house features Mickey Mouse and the Disneyland castle – the family’s dream destination,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scenes took 30 hours to create and were accomplished with a chalk pen and earbuds. They have attracted massive online interest.

Alyssa draws on the bay window of her Scarborough home (credit: Richard Ponter

“Because it is the family home I could start work on it at 9pm and do a few hours. If I did it as a business, it would take a full day,” said Alyssa who has no art training – and is also a creative writer.

“You can make it personal to your family. If it is not Marcus Rashford and Taylor Swift, it could be a bottle of beer or a pastime of yours. It can be bespoke – which is what I like. When you buy an ornament, it does not change each year but the window can grow with you,” Alyssa said.

“Because the kids had gone to bed before I started a new scene, there was the excitement of two children running downstairs in the morning and saying ‘What’s new today?’. They would wait at the door and come in together. It has built a Christmas excitement from November onwards. We share it together – and all because of a pen.”