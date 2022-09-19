Over 200 people gather at Scarborough Spa to watch state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Standing for the national anthem

The doors, were originally planned to open at 10.30am, but people made their way into the building long before that to take in the build up funeral and watch it in its entirety.

Staff at Scarborough Spa were sombre as they stood respectfully at the entrance to the Spa, greeting mourners as they arrived and assisting those who needed help to locate a seat.

From babes in arms to those carrying walking sticks, old and young alike, gathered at the historic building to watch the events as they unfolded

Mourners gather for the service

In a room charged with emotion, those assembled watched transfixed as the Queen’s coffin was borne from the gun carriage to Westminster Abbey.

Never before has such a large group of people been so silent at the Spa. Those in attendance barely moved, and those who did speak did so in hushed tones.

Unable to keep away, people continued to arrive as the service began, determined to say farewell to the nation’s longest reigning monarch.

Janet Garner, from Ayr, was visiting Scarborough with her father Ian. Ms Garner said: “She was a wonderful lady and I do think Charles is going to do a good job.”

Deb Madden-Broome

Deb Madden-Broome attended the funeral wearing her mother and father’s OBEs, awarded to her father, Ron Broome, who was the former Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset Police

Ms Madden-Broome, who moved to Scarborough recently from Bournemouth, said: “I was planning to go to London, but I have long covid and nearly died twice last year, so I changed my mind.

"I’m here to represent my mother and father who were great role models. They would be very proud that I attended with their medals.”

Many there were on holiday, and had chosen to come to the Spa rather than watch the funeral on the small screens in their hotel bedrooms.

Ian and Janet Garner were visiting Scarborough from Ayr.

They made a peculiar cross-section of society, with people wearing shorts and t-shirts sitting next to exquisitely dressed women wearing hats, while babies in pushchairs took their place next to men in shirts and black ties.

In total, 245 people gathered at the Spa Pavilion. In many ways it was symbolic of the number of different people Her Majesty mixed with during her life.

The two minute silence was respectfully observed and then the room stood as one for the national anthem. God Save the King.

After the service people were keen to share their thoughts.

People of all ages watched the service

Gordon and Joan Bell were on holiday from Hartlepool, Mr Bell said: “It was very good, she deserved it.

Mrs Bell said: “William and his two children were marvellous to walk behind the coffin.”

Heber Hargreaves and Sandra Kiely were visiting the town from Clitheroe in Lancashire. Mr Hargeaves said: “ The funeral was wonderful and so dignified and this was a great venue.”

Lewin Harris said: “It was fantastic, I came over from York to be here. I heard on BBC that it would be shown at the Spa and so thought I would come here to watch it.

“I was really impressed by the number of people who came out. It makes you proud to be British.”

.