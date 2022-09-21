Scarborough couple pay their respects to Her Majesty while the Queen's grandchildren stand vigil at the coffin

Gabrielle and Mick outside the Houses of Parliament

Gabrielle and Mick, from South Cliff, Scarborough experienced their lying in state journey on Saturday September 17 but say it took until returning home to put their thoughts into words.

They have recounted the emotions and memories they encountered throughout their time in Westminster Hall and have shared them with Scarborough News readers below:

“Waiting for and experiencing the lying in state was the most extraordinary and memorable experience.

The Queue

“There were times last week when we questioned whether we could do it.

“We had to keep reassuring ourselves our idea wasn't bonkers and that one day of queuing was the least we could do to say thank you to Her Majesty for 70 years of service.

“We also represented family members who weren't able to make the 'pilgrimage' with us.

“Was it worth the long hours of queuing? Yes, definitely.

Queuing by the Thames

"We are still pinching ourselves to make sure the few minutes we spent in the serene surroundings of Westminster Hall were real.

“After starting out just before 6.30am in the Bermondsey area of the capital, we entered the hall in silence and arrived at the top of the steps just before 6pm to the distinctive sound of the 'tap, tap' signalling a change of the guard.

“Wonderful, we thought, we'd hoped we would see this.

"Then our eyes adjusted, this was no ordinary change of the guard.

Wristbands for the Lying-in-State Queue

“In dignified procession, in came The Queen's eight grandchildren to take their places around their grandmother's coffin.

"This was their vigil for their beloved grandmother and we were there to share it with them.

"Wow.

“Our turn to walk past Her Majesty's coffin was emotional with a sense of tranquility and reverence that will never leave us.

Waiting patiently in line

"A bow of our heads, a sign of the cross (from Gabrielle) and an unspoken thank you.

"A final goodbye to an extraordinary lady whose radiance, dignity, unstinting service and quiet but far reaching influence we will probably never see the likes of again.

"Rest in peace Ma'am, your lifetime's work is done and lives on in us all.

“A brief look back before leaving the hall and then it was out into the early evening sunshine to begin to process being part of this very special and historic occasion.

“Our experience was the very best representation of London, the country and people from around the world.

"Our funny, friendly and determined queue buddies, outstanding police, security personnel, stewards and fire brigades who kept us safe, friendly scouts, encouraging faith group reps, the hilarious Salvation Army man and every member of staff from the many hospitality businesses we visited during our journey.

"They were all outstanding and should be very proud of the part they played in this mammoth operation.

“Were we glad we queued in the daytime? Yes.

"The hustle and bustle, endless people watching opportunities and bright sunshine certainly made a difference to how the time went by and our positivity.

“Final mention goes to the two young boys a few metres ahead of us in the queue, who we didn't get to know but everyone knew about them.

"Their Mum set them a challenge to high five and get selfies with as many police officers as possible throughout the day.

"They never stopped for the whole 11.5 hours and every single officer they asked obliged with smiles and good humour.