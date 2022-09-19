Scarborough Scout, Alisdair, helps support the Queen's lying-in state process

Alasdair Rhodes

Alisdair, 21, joined more than a hundred Scouts aged between 18 and 25 from across the UK and volunteers from the Samaritans to offer help to those queueing to see Her Majesty lying in state.

The volunteers were on hand to assist members of the public wanting to pay their respects and keep them safe.

There has long been a special relationship between the Scouts and Her Majesty The Queen, with Scout volunteers supporting her coronation.

Scouts have aided the Queen's lying-in-state process

Throughout the seven decades of her reign, The Queen encouraged Scouts to do their best and to do their duty to help other people.

The Queen’s Scout Award (now the King’s Scout Award) was the highest honour in Scouting and was awarded for service to others and skills development.

This honour is achieved by young people aged between 16 and 25 who have completed a range of challenges, which includes service to their community, completing an expedition in wild country, undertaking a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts.

Alisdair volunteered on shifts with the other Scouts in Victoria Tower Gardens to direct members of the public, keep them safe and joined the thousands of people paying their respect to Her Majesty the Queen.

Handing out supplies

Alisdair said “This is a very proud moment to be able to keep my promise of doing my duty to the Queen“

Helping those in need