New experiences planned in 2019 at Humble Bee Farm

An award-winning business has planned some brand new experiences for 2019 at its working farm location.

Humble Bee Farm, based at Flixton and owned by John and Julia Warters, operates luxurious Wigwam Cabins, nomadic yurts, bell tents, holiday cottages and a campsite amid crops and livestock.

Mrs Warters said: “Humble Bee is a favourite with families as we’re close to the coast as well as having farm animals on the doorstep.

“Over the years, we have developed our events and experiences calendar and for 2019, we’re hosting some perennial favourites as well as introducing some new ones.

“Regular events include Lambing and Calving Weekends in March, Conservation Weekends in February and September and the Halloween ‘Spooktacular’ in October.

“New events are set to include Stargazing and also Bushcraft, both organised by Scarborough-based Hidden Horizons.

“And ready for the festive season, Humble Bee Farm will also have a Santa’s Grotto in December 2019.

“In addition, we work closely with Yorkshire Coast Nature to offer a superb range of wildlife experiences on our farm.”

Visit https://humblebeefarm.co.uk/ to find out more about Humble Bee Farm.