New franchise owners take the reins at Hunters Scarborough, Bridlington and Filey

Sam Lakin (left) and Pete Croft

New franchise partners Sam Lakin and Pete Croft have acquired the successful businesses from previous owners Nicola and Iain Simmonds who are now looking forward to retirement.

Mr Croft has worked in the property industry for the last 10 years, including as a Lettings Manager for Hunters, where he then moved up to an Operations Manager role for the Hunters group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lakin has worked in the property industry for the last 10 years, most recently as an Operations Manager for the Hunters Group.

Sam Lakin (left) and Pete Croft

Pete Croft, franchise partner, said: “We look forward to operating the Hunters Scarborough, Bridlington and Filey businesses, building on Nicola and Iain’s hard work to establish such a strong reputation in the local area.

"This is an exciting next step in our careers and has been an ambition for some time now, having previously supported the growth of other franchisees.

"With the support of The Property Franchise Group, including access to market-leading ongoing training and development opportunities, we look forward to sustained success in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunters, which is part of The Property Franchise Group (TPFG), currently operates over 140 offices across England and Wales, owned by franchise partners, providing clear evidence to the success of the franchise model. Owners benefit from full franchise support including, local and national marketing, social media, portal access, regulatory support, and ever-evolving training via The Property Franchise Group Training Academy.

The Property Franchise Group is committed to training its agents and offers their own Academy Qualifications with courses accredited by Propertymark.

Jayne Twiddle, national operations director at Hunters, comment: “The continued growth of our people is a core pillar of our business, with Sam and Pete embodying this ambitious spirit.

"We look forward to the continued success of the Scarborough, Bridlington and Filey businesses under new stewardship, building on the fantastic roots created by Nicola and Iain Simmonds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad