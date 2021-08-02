New junction at Scarborough Morrisons entrance to reduce queues for motorists is approved

The current mini-roundabout entrance on Market Lane where the work will take place. (Photo: Google)

Morrisons has been granted permission by Scarborough Borough Council to create a new entrance to its store in Eastfield off Dunslow Road, which shares a roundabout in Market Lane with a McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru.

Morrisons will now put in a new filter lane for people who want to turn left into McDonald’s rather than right into the supermarket car park.

The permission was granted by council planning officers under delegated powers after no objections to the scheme were received.

In its planning application to Scarborough Council, Morrisons stated that it anticipated that the traffic situation would get worse when new Costa and KFC drive-thrus open next to McDonald’s later this year.

"The proposed enhancements include alterations to the mini-roundabout to provide an additional lane on the approach from the south, which would allow vehicles to turn into McDonald’s to the left, and Morrisons either straight on or right at the same time."

Long queues back onto the main road are a common sight for people trying to access the supermarket, especially during the lockdown when only the McDonald’s drive-thru was open, meaning shoppers and those wanting to pick up their fast food were left in the same gridlock.