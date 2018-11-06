New Scarborough TEC building targeted by burglars

The on-going building work at the Scarborough TEC has been targeted by burglars.

The incident happened at the Filey Road site between the 3pm on 3 November and 7am on 5 November.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for any sightings of people or vehicles in the area which seemed suspicious.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Hunter. You can also email chris.hunter@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The reference number for this crime is NYP-05112018-0072.