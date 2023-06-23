News you can trust since 1882
New 'Student of the Week' book to celebrate pupil's achievements at Filey School

Filey school has recently established links with a local business to help celebrate the outstanding work of their students, as well as the contributions they make in the community and beyond.
By James GunningContributor
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:37 BST
Michelle Lount, Charity Farm Caravan Park, presenting the 'Student of the Week' book to two Filey School studentsMichelle Lount, Charity Farm Caravan Park, presenting the 'Student of the Week' book to two Filey School students
Michelle Lount, Charity Farm Caravan Park, presenting the 'Student of the Week' book to two Filey School students

The school has introduced a ‘Student of the Week’ book to recognise student achievements.

Each week a student is nominated by the whole staff as ‘Student of the Week’ and their name, the reason for the nomination and the initials of the awarding member of staff are recorded in the book, which is kept on display in the main reception of the school and will remain there for generations to come.A spookesperson Filey School said: “The school would like to thank our kind sponsors – Charity Farm Caravan Park in Sewerby, Bridlington.

"The book was officially presented to the school on June 5th by the director of Charity Farm Caravan Park, Michelle Lount”

