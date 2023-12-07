Newby & Scalby Library celebrates the 12 Days of Christmas with special tree

Newby & Scalby Library is welcoming customers with a very tall and rather unusual Christmas tree bearing each of the figures in the traditional song 'The 12 Days of Christmas'.

Starting with a partridge at the top, each of the 78 figures in the song was handmade by members of the library's Crafty Articles group, that meets in the library each Wednesday afternoon.

Newby & Scalby is a Community Library, run on behalf of North Yorkshire Council by a group of six trustees and up to 60 volunteers.

Isobel Nixon, Chairman of the Trustees, said: "We are all very proud of the achievement of our Crafty Articles group, who had a lot of fun making all the figures.

"It's causing a stir amongst our customers and we're receiving a lot of lovely comments about it.

"We hope many in our local community will come to see it, to enjoy our warm and welcome atmosphere, browse the shelves, have a hot drink and maybe buy a raffle ticket for one of our superb hampers, gift tokens or other prizes."

The library is open Monday - Wednesday and Friday, 10am - 5.30pm and Saturday 10am - 1.30pm.

It closes for Christmas on Wednesday, December 20 at 5.30pm and reopens on Wednesday, January 3 at 10am.