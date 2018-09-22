Next stage begins for Ebor students

A number of Ebor Academy Filey students, whose achievements in GCSE exams in the summer have been applauded by new headteacher Terry Cartmail, are starting the next stage of their education.

Mr Cartmail said: “All of these students worked extremely hard and as a result were phenomenally successful in their GCSEs.

“Most either achieved or surpassed their target grade in all of their subjects. We’re pleased to have helped them to get the results they wanted and we wish them well as they move into college life.”

An increased intake of 85 Year 7 students started this school year at the Muston Road site .

The school’s open evening is scheduled for Tuesday 2 October. This will provide an opportunity for Year 5 and Year 6 students to take a look around.

Pictured with Mr Cartmail and Amanda Pickering, Key Stage 4 Leader, are, from left: Dean Sutton, now at East Riding College studying Level 3 ICT; Callum Johnson, also at East Riding College studying Level 3 Travel and Tourism; and Scarborough Sixth Form College students Linsey Correia, studying Biology, Chemistry, Psychology, and BTEC Sport; Megan Simpson, studying Biology, Psychology, and Double BTEC Sport; Sophie Cowton, studying Biology, Chemistry, Psychology, and BTEC Sport; and Alicia Hardman, studying Maths, Further Maths, Music and Graphic Design.