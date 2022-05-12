North Yorkshire Police are not treating the woman's death as suspicious.

North Yorkshire Police were called to Albemarle Crescent at around 5.25pm on Monday May 9 after a woman was spotted on the fourth-storey ledge of a townhouse by a member of the public.

The woman, who was in her 40s, fell from the ledge shortly after and sustained fatal injuries and officers have now confirmed that they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

A man was arrested as part of the investigation for questioning but has now been released with no further action taken against him.

North Yorkshire Police said a report will now be prepared for the Coroner to inform a future inquest.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also pictured at the scene on Monday evening.

Albemarle Crescent was initially closed on Monday evening as emergency services attended the scene and reopened at around 9.15pm.