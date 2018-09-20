North Ferriby v Scarborough Athletic - All you need to know

Scarborough Athletic are looking to make it three wins out of three on Saturday when they travel to North Ferriby United.

Current form: Chris Bolder's North Ferriby haven't won once in the last five games, drawing two and losing three. They kicked off this spell with a 3-1 defeat at Boro, which was followed by a 4-1 FA Cup exit against Dunston. Ferriby drew their next two games against Grantham and Lancaster City, before bowing out of the League Cup in midweek, losing 3-1 to Marske.

Boro, meanwhile, have won three out of five, starting with that win against Ferriby. That was followed by the FA Cup draw and defeat against Marine, before wins in the league against Basford and then in the League Cup against Tadcaster.

One to watch: There are a number of familiar faces in the Ferriby team, including Joe Lamplough, Jordan Harrison and Jamie Forrester, but it was their young attacker Luke Lofts who caught the eye in the last meeting.

Team news: Boss Bolder rested a number of his players in the 3-1 defeat against Marske on Tuesday and he is expected to bring them back into the team.

Boro will wait on midfielder Luke Dean, who injured his shoulder on Tuesday night, though defenders Bailey Gooda and Jack Johnson are expected to return.

Betting: Boro are classed as the favourites, with Ferriby being 3.6/1, a draw being 4/1 and Boro being tipped at 1.7/1.

Address: North Ferriby United FC, Eon Visual Media Stadium, Grange Lane, Church Road, North Ferriby, East Yorkshire, HU14 3AB.

Parking: Car parking is available on Grange Lane's Playing Field car park. When full, space can be found on the adjoining streets around the ground. Please park with due consideration for our local residents. Limited disabled spaces are located on Grange Lane's Playing Field car park directly opposite our main entrance. These are available on a first come basis. For some games, additional car-parking arrangements are also available at the Primary School on Church Road. The £2 charge goes to school funds.

Prices: Adults £10. Proof of age may be requested for the following concessions: (OAP – over 65, Students): £5, Under 16: £2, Under 12’s admitted free if accompanied by an adult.